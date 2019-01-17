Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips provides positive injury update ahead of Shrewsbury clash

Terry McPhillips has revealed Ollie Turton and Curtis Tilt should be fit enough to return to Blackpool's squad for their clash against Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Tilt has missed Blackpool's last five games after picking up a recurrence of a hip/groin injury in the 1-0 defeat against Barnsley last month.

Turton, meanwhile, hasn't featured since the 2-0 loss at Oxford United on December 15, where he was brought off at half time with a hamstring injury.

But McPhillips is expecting them both to come back into contention for this weekend's fixture at Bloomfield Road.

“They will be in the squad and they will train today and tomorrow all being well," the Pool boss said.

“It will be good to have those two back.

“In the sticky patch we’ve had we’ve had some good players missing, coupled with not having the best of luck."

McPhillips also reported positive progress has been made with number one goalkeeper Mark Howard, although Saturday's game against Shrewsbury is likely to come too soon for the 32-year-old.

“Mark is getting better," McPhillips said of Howard, who injured his groin in the FA Cup defeat to Arsenal.

"I’m not sure he’ll make this weekend but he should certainly be okay for Coventry.”

McPhillips also revealed Nathan Delfouneso should be fit enough to face Shrewsbury having shaken off a knock he took to his hip in last weekend's 1-0 win at Portsmouth.

“He’s alright and he will train today, so he will be available," the Pool boss said.

“I’ve got a big squad for Saturday’s game.”

Despite the positive injury news ahead of the Shrewsbury clash, Blackpool are still without long-term injured trio Joe Dodoo, Jimmy Ryan and Mark Cullen.

“Joe we’ll pick up again next week," McPhillips added. "I think he’s got another week before he gets out on the grass again.

“It looked pretty bad at one stage but I think the specialist is thinking it’s not so bad. That will be great news for us and him and hopefully he gets back on the grass next week.

“Jimmy is ongoing, so we’ll just see with him.

“Cully I think will be out with Phil (Horner, the physio) today.”