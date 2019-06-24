Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips looking up and up ahead of new season

Terry McPhillips says every side in League One will be aiming to get promoted this season and his Blackpool team is no different.

The Seasiders were aiming for a play-off spot last term but fell short, finishing in 10th place and 11 points off the top six.

With renewed vigour fuelled by the fans’ return, added to potential investment from new owner Simon Sadler, McPhillips believes the only way is up.

As the big build-up begins to the season opener against Bristol Rovers at Bloomfield Road on August 3, the manager said: “Everyone wants to get promoted, don’t they? That’s key, whichever way you can do it.

“Some of that will depend on finances in terms of what we can get to spend and to invest, but we’ve kept a large core of the group together.

“We’ve added some from outside, Nathan Delfouneso has signed on again and we’ve got other irons in the fire. Hopefully we can get some of them over the line and push on.”

The bookies aren’t currently expecting the Seasiders to launch a promotion push, rating McPhillips’ men 14th out of the 24 clubs for a climb into the Championship.

Last season’s beaten play-off finalists Sunderland are the favourites for the title, while Ipswich Town, Portsmouth, Peterborough United and Rotherham United are the others currently considered the most likely to challenge for the top two.

AFC Wimbledon, Accrington Stanley, Gillingham and Wycombe Wanderers are favourites for the drop.

If Blackpool are to improve on last season’s finish, then the likelihood is they’ll have to make some smart loan acquisitions.

One of the club’s most consistent performers last term was Sheffield United loanee Ben Heneghan.

Loans are likely to play an important part in McPhillips’ recruitment once again but he says those deals probably won’t be made until later in the transfer window.

When asked if the loan market would prove key, the Pool boss said: “I think so.

“It’s there to be used and I’m sure we will, although for now none of that really happens.

“We’ve just got to concentrate on getting some of own players over the line and then the loan market really kicks in a bit later.”

Players with whom the Seasiders are being linked include Nicky Ajose, a former Manchester United forward who has been released by Chartlon Athletic, and Eoin Doyle, though the striker is contracted to Bradford City for next season.