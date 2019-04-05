Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips is excited by the challenge of downing League One leaders Luton Town

Terry McPhillips knows his Blackpool side will have to be at their best to have a chance of snatching a result against the league’s best.

The Seasiders head to Kenilworth Road tomorrow to take on a Luton Town side that are unbeaten in their last 27 outings.

The Hatters, who haven’t been beaten at home all season, lost their manager Nathan Jones earlier in the year when he left to join Stoke City in January.

However, club legend Mick Harford took over on an interim basis and has continued the impressive form, keeping Luton top of the table and seven points clear of Barnsley in second.

“Nathan Jones has done a great job and he’s since moved on, but Mick has come in and kept the momentum going,” McPhillips said.

“It is difficult to come in and keep things ticking over, as I know.

“To be fair, when I came in the lads just got on with it and we didn’t change anything – the ship just carried on as it had been.

“I think it’s a bit different with Luton because they were already on a great run but they are the best team we’ve played this season, for sure.

“We got a 0-0 at home but they played some lovely football. They’ve got some powerful athletes and they’ve got goalscorers. But they’ve got to lose at some point and hopefully that will be on Saturday.”

Were Luton to win the league, it will be the second successive promotion for the Bedfordshire club.

“There’s not a lot in League One and Two, but they’ve done ever so well,” McPhillips added.

“They’ve got terrific players and they’ve got a system they stick to and it works for them.

“We’ll all be believing we can win but we’re not stupid, they’re on this run for a reason – they’re the top team in this league.

“We went to Portsmouth and won when they were top, but were they the best team in the league? I don’t think they were. But they’ve done great to get where they’ve got to.

“Luton have proven themselves with the games they’ve won and they’re top of the league, so we’re under no illusion how hard it’s going to be.”