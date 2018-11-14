Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips hints at loan move for returning Rowan Roache

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips has suggested Rowan Roache might need to go out on loan to get the minutes he needs to get back to full fitness.

The forward was named among the substitutes in last night's 3-2 Checkatrade Trophy win against Accrington Stanley, his first involvement in a match day squad since returning from his injury lay-off.

It comes after the 18-year-old picked up an injury on his metatarsal in the first week of pre-season training in July.

When asked about Roache, McPhillips told The Gazette: “Rowan hasn’t kicked a ball since the second day of pre-season, I’m not sure we had the balls out then.

“It’s good for him to be back and he’s another one, like Myles (Boney), who needs games.

“Rowan will need games in these coming weeks. Whether he can get them here or he has to go out on loan, we’ll see.”