Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips glad to be home at Squires Gate training base

Terry McPhillips has spoken of his satisfaction at returning to Squires Gate for training and hopes this won’t just be a temporary relocation to Blackpool.

The Seasiders have been using Fulwood Amateurs’ Lightfoot Lane base since the summer due to the playing surface at Squires Gate being unfit for use.

It was former boss Gary Bowyer who took Pool to the other end of the M55 to train only to resign days into the season.

But the pitches at Fulwood, used by a number of teams, have also started to cut up, leaving Blackpool with no choice but to return to Squires Gate this week.

While there is still no running water or usable office space, the pitches have been cut and holes filled in.

And manager McPhillips is hoping they will remain in Blackpool for the foreseeable future. He told The Gazette: “It’s gone really well. The weather has been kind. With Squires it’s normally windy but we haven’t had any, so that’s good.

“We got a little bit wet today (Thursday) but that’s no problem. The pitch has held up well and the lads have enjoyed being there. It’s good coming back to what is our base. We can have our meetings at Bloomfield and we’ve got the gym here, so it’s good to be back at home.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future but as long as it is at the standard it is now we’ll be happy to go back.”

McPhillips has also played down reports linking Blackpool with a January move for Yeovil Town winger Wes McDonald.

Reports in recent days suggest the Seasiders could swoop for the 21-year-old, who McPhillips confirmed they looked at during the summer.

But when asked by The Gazette if the wide man was a target for next month’s transfer window, he said: “Wes came here in pre-season and we liked him. Last season he did really well for Birmingham U23s.

“He’s a diminutive, quick winger and a good lad. He’s got an eye for a goal too.

“But no, not really. We had a chance to sign him back then and to be fair to him he just missed out. It was close as close can be.

“The answer is no because we haven’t done any work on Wes. I know his agent, so I’m not sure where it has come from.

“But he’s a great lad and a good player, and I won’t be surprised to see him go on again.”