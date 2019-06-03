Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips confirms talks with Chorley assistant Andy Preece over vacant number two role

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips has confirmed former Seasider Andy Preece is one of the people he's spoken to regarding the club's vacant number two role.

Preece, 52, was a key member of Jamie Vermiglio's backroom staff at Chorley as they clinched promotion from the National League North last season.

But he has recently been linked with a move to Bloomfield Road, where he enjoyed a three-year spell as a player between 1995 and 1998, scoring 35 goals in 129 games.

Gary Brabin left his post as McPhillips’ number two at Blackpool for ‘personal reasons’ in March and was replaced by Tony Grant.

Grant has since left that role as he is set to link up with ex-Liverpool forward Robbie Fowler at Australian side Brisbane Roar.

McPhillips today told The Gazette he'd like to appoint a new assistant in the not-too-distant future.

“I’ve spoken to a few on that and I’d like to think we can get that done by the end of the week," the Pool boss said.

“I’ve spoken to Andy, amongst others, and he’s a great lad who is obviously an ex-Blackpool player who lives in Blackpool, so we’ll see what happens.”

Chorley boss Vermiglio was quoted over the weekend as saying it would take something special for Preece to leave Victory Park.

“Andy Preece gets quite a bit of interest from league clubs," he said.

“He’s had lots of approaches made from various teams, so it doesn’t surprise me that he’s linked with Blackpool.

“We have a good relationship and if any league clubs ever wanted a conversation with Andy I would fully support it.

“But I do know that he’s happier than ever in his football and he loves life at Chorley, so if he goes anywhere it would have to be something special.”