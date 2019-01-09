Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips bids to help new signing Chris Long fulfil potential

Terry McPhillips says he is looking forward to re-acquainting himself with Chris Long after the striker made the move down the Fylde coast to Blackpool.

The 23-year-old, who was previously coached by McPhillips while coming through the youth ranks at Everton, last night put pen to paper on a deal with the Seasiders until the end of the season.

That came after the two-year deal he signed with Fleetwood Town during the summer was cancelled by the Highbury club yesterday, allowing him to join Pool for nothing.

Blackpool boss McPhillips said: “Chris is someone I know well from my days working with him at Everton and he has always had great potential.

“The boy just wants to play and score goals. His arrival strengthens our options in the final third.

“And knowing him personally, he will fit into our dressing room very well.”

Long signed for Fleetwood last July, having previously scored four goals in 18 appearances at the club during a loan spell from Burnley in 2016.

Further loan spells at Bolton and Northampton followed before the 23-year-old, who has represented England up to U20 level, was released by the Clarets at the end of last season.

But the move to Highbury didn’t go to plan as the forward made just 13 appearances, scoring his only goal in the Checkatrade Trophy draw with Leicester City U21 in September.

In November it was revealed Fleetwood boss Joey Barton had ordered the striker to train with the club’s U18 squad after hauling him off at half-time in the Checkatrade Trophy defeat at Bury.

That turned out to be the final Fleetwood appearance for Liverpool-born Long, who spent the whole of last season with Northampton, where his nine goals in 43 appearances could not prevent relegation from League One.

Blackpool considered signing Long last summer, when Gary Bowyer was manager, but a deal never materialised.

Long’s arrival is likely to signal the end for fellow frontman Steve Davies, whose short-term deal at Bloomfield Road expires on Saturday.

The 31-year-old has made just four appearances since signing for the Seasiders for a second time in October.