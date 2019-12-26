Blackpool boss targets another unbeaten run going into Accrington Stanley meeting

Simon Grayson says there’s no better way for Blackpool to embark on another unbeaten run than beating Lancashire neighbours Accrington Stanley this afternoon.

The Seasiders welcome John Coleman’s men to Bloomfield Road on the back of suffering just their fourth defeat of the League One campaign at the weekend.

Shrewsbury Town were the side to capitalise on what was a frustrating afternoon for Grayson’s players.

The visitors snatched all three points courtesy of Fejiri Okenharibie’s second-half penalty.

That defeat brought an end to Blackpool’s seven-game unbeaten streak, a run that had stretched back to mid-October.

The Seasiders are still handily-placed in the League One table ahead of the busy festive schedule, which sees them play three times in seven days – starting with Accrington this afternoon.

“The games are going to come very quickly now,” Grayson said.

“It comes thick and fast and the players have to be ready and prepared for a tough schedule.

“There’s disappointment in the dressing room because we had been on a good run.

“Now we have to start on another run on Boxing Day.

“We’re still in a strong position, we’ve just got to learn from every game we’re involved in – whether we win it, lose it or draw it.

“You can’t fault the players’ effort and commitment, they ran back and chased and made tackles.

“It was just about having that little nous at times to crack a real defiant, well-drilled and organised team.

“There’s no surprise why Shrewsbury are up there in the top reaches of the division.

“It was really important to get that first goal but we couldn’t quite get the breaks. That happens sometimes.

“We’ve played worse than this, especially in the first 60 minutes, and won games. We’ve played well enough but not quite got the break you need to win a game.”

Grayson went on to reiterate that his full squad will be utilised in the coming days and weeks, having made two changes to his side for the Shrewsbury game.

Curtis Tilt was dropped back down to the bench as Ben Heneghan returned from suspension.

Jordan Thompson was preferred to Sullay Kaikai, who was only fit enough to be named among the substitutes.

“Against Shrewsbury we changed it around slightly and left Sullay out, but only because he had only joined in on Friday (following a pelvic issue) and Jordan Thompson, who is a good player, came into the team,” Grayson added.

“Players have got to be ready. Thommo probably didn’t expect to start on Saturday but he did and he did a decent job.

“Others have to be prepared for when we pick a team against Accrington on Boxing Day, that we go out and try and win a game.”