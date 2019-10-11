Blackpool boss Simon Grayson won’t read too much into Rotherham United’s start

Simon Grayson claims Rotherham United will probably believe they ought to be higher up in the League One table.

The Millers, who were rated as one of the pre-season favourites for promotion, currently sit 13th in the division having played 10 games.

Paul Warne’s side will be aiming to secure an instant return to the Championship, having dropped back to the third tier last season.

Rotherham do come into this weekend’s game buoyed by their 4-0 win against previously unbeaten Coventry City.

Grayson said: “This game at the weekend is a home game so it’s a different type of game where we are playing against a different type of team.

“Against Bolton, we knew if we gave Liam Bridcutt too much time on the ball he would dominate the game for them, so we had to make sure we had someone around him.

“It will be a different test against Rotherham, who will be hard-working, workmanlike and have more of an aerial threat.

“But we’re at home and we also have to take the game to them a bit more.

“I’ve watched two of their recent games and they probably played better against Bristol Rovers and lost than when they beat Coventry 4-0.

“I think Coventry contributed to their own downfall with some of their decision-making and some of the goals they have given away.

“But Rotherham are one of the teams at the start of the season who were one of the favourites to go back to the Championship.

“It will be Paul Warne’s remit to do that, so we know we’re in for a tough game but the same applies for Rotherham as well.

“When you look at the table at this early stage, it’s about how well you’ve started but I’ve said all along it’s about where you finish at the end of the season.

“They’ve probably had a mixed and inconsistent start to the season, hence they are where they are.

“But they’ve got some players that can hurt you and they’re probably one of a group of teams, like Portsmouth, who probably think they should be higher up the table.”