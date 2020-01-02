Blackpool boss Simon Grayson warns: We must dig in and be patient

Simon Grayson has reiterated his stance that success for Blackpool won’t come overnight.

READ MORE: Barlaser's late free-kick stuns Seasiders

It comes after the Seasiders slumped to a third defeat in four games – a 2-1 reversal at high-flying Rotherham United.

Grayson was left to rue Pool’s lack of quality, something he insisted would be addressed in the January transfer window.

“We didn’t do enough in the first 25 minutes or so. We could have been dead and buried,” the Blackpool boss said.

“They played exactly how we expected them to play, getting a lot of balls into the box and winning a lot of set-pieces. Ultimately they went in front but we probably could have been two or three down before we got back into the game.

“We made a tactical substitution at half-time to go five at the back and second half we were a lot better.

“We were better on the ball and better off it and more compact, but there’s still a lot of work we need to do to get to where we want to get to. That doesn’t happen overnight.

“We’ve been saying that all season, even during the early part of the season when we were playing well.

“There’s a lot of work still to be done but things aren’t going for us. We have to dig deep and work even harder.

“Everyone at the club is working hard. It’s just not going for us but I’m sure it will do.”

Both of Rotherham’s goals came from set-pieces, Michael Smith heading home an early header before Dan Barlaser’s late 25-yard free-kick.

Grayson says that was extra frustrating given that is a tactic the Millers are well-known for, adding: “All we talked about and showed the players in the presentation in the hotel was the set-pieces they do, how they keep second balls alive and ask questions from their front two by turning you.

“They’re a strong, powerful team and that side of Paul Warne’s has been together for three or four years. He’s gathered a group together that reflects how he wants to play. We’re still in the early parts of where I am and where we want this team to be.

“We have to make sure we do things that are going to make it difficult for the opposition. But ultimately – and we’re saying it like a broken record – we have to make sure we keep possession of the ball better.

“We gave the ball away far too cheaply, and when you give it back to the opposition, especially one like Rotherham, they’re going to put the ball back in your box.

“There are a lot of things we certainly need to address, things I’ve been talking about for a long time. But we’re working hard to change things around.”