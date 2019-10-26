Blackpool boss Simon Grayson warns success takes time to develop

Simon Grayson believes Blackpool’s strong start to the season might have led to some getting too carried away.

The Seasiders led the way in League One back in August after winning their opening three games on the spin.

That was the ideal way to continue the off-the-field momentum of Simon Sadler’s takeover and the fans’ return.

But Pool’s form has since stalled, winning just two of their subsequent 11 games to leave them in 10th spot.

“It’s not always going to happen overnight,” Grayson said.

“We’ve been here a few months now but it’s still going to take time and develop to get the best out of the group.

“You look at the teams in and around us and they’ve had settled teams together for a long time, Wycombe being a prime example of that.

“We’ve got to learn quickly and adapt to things as well, because we know we have to be better in both boxes – and the middle of the pitch as well to be fair. We just have to be better all over.

“We have to be more ruthless at both ends of the pitch, we’ve got to utilise the ball quicker and better and be more creative in the middle of the pitch.

“We’re doing okay, but I’m still not satisfied with what we’ve been doing but we’re working hard to put it right.

“I think we’ll get stronger as the season wears on and in the second half of the season when we get our better players available on a more frequent basis.

“We’re still taking small steps and building along the way as a football club, because this club has been through a lot of turmoil over the years and it just doesn’t happen overnight.

“We had a good start to the season which probably got a few people more carried away than they should have done.

“But we have high expectancy levels and we all want to do well this season, no more than myself, the players and the owner.

“But we’ve got to be realistic and know we’re still rebuilding, because to get to where we want to get to, we have to keep improving all the time.”

The Seasiders have struggled for goals in recent weeks and were reliant on a Ben Heneghan header to bail them out in their 1-1 draw against Wycombe Wanderers in midweek.

“Everybody needs to be chipping with goals, not just the strikers,” Grayson added.

“It’s the wide players, it’s the central midfielders and more defenders getting on the scoresheet.

“We do things on set-pieces that will hopefully create chances for the big centre-backs.

“But it’s when it’s going down one side you want the other winger getting in at the back post to score goals as well.

“Everybody needs to chip in and it’s something we’re looking to try and improve.”