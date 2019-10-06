Blackpool boss Simon Grayson warns: Bolton stats don't tell whole story

Bolton Wanderers might have struggled for goals so far this season but Blackpool boss Simon Grayson believes the stats don’t tell the whole story.

The Trotters have managed to score just twice in nine games so far, leaving them stranded at the bottom of the table.

But there is more to that particular tale than meets the eye, with Bolton forced to play their youngsters at the start of the season, resulting in a number of heavy defeats along the way.

Now their protracted takeover has finally been completed, winless Bolton boast a much-improved squad featuring a number of experienced campaigners.

It’s seen results improve, too, Keith Hill’s men gaining a creditable draw against Sunderland before suffering a narrow defeat when they travelled to Portsmouth.

When asked about Bolton’s goalscoring woes, Grayson said: “What we try to do is to be solid defensively as a group but also make sure we try to score goals at the top end of the pitch.

“They’ve got people who can hurt you, with lads on loan from Championship clubs. Daryl Murphy has been around the block and knows what it’s all about.

“Just because they’ve not been scoring at the moment doesn’t mean they won’t in future.

“We just have to make sure that defensively we are secure and don’t make mistakes, and that we punish teams when we get into the final third.

“Whether they had won the last four or not, this is all about what we can do on Monday night to build on our last three results.”

When asked about the decision to allow Bolton to start the season despite not having enough senior first-team players, Grayson replied: “I don’t know how you deal with it.

“We certainly would have liked to have played them earlier in the season but we will go there on Monday night still trying to win the game.

“If you hadn’t allowed Bolton to play games, then the teams down the bottom would be complaining that Bolton have an unfair advantage now they are picking up points with a stronger squad.

“Whereas teams nearer the top who have not played them yet will say other sides have got three points playing against a team of youngsters.

“But that’s all part of history now and you’ve got to move on. It’s about what we can affect on Monday night and seeing if we can build on the last three results we’ve had.

“We’ve had some good performances, and two wins and a draw, so we go to Bolton looking for three points.”