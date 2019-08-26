Blackpool boss Simon Grayson wants to have a selection headache

Simon Grayson says he wants to keep improving the level of his Blackpool squad to maintain their impressive start to the League One season.

While the Seasiders were forced to settle for a point at Rochdale on Saturday, it nevertheless saw Grayson’s men extend their unbeaten run to five matches.

Blackpool now sit second in the League One table, owing to Ipswich Town’s 5-0 thrashing of beleaguered Bolton Wanderers.

Pool have already made a number of additions over the summer, 11 in total, but Grayson says that drive to keep on improving never stops.

“We’re trying to increase the level of quality week in, week out, and we’re trying to increase the level of the squad,” the Pool boss said.

“You saw against Rochdale we had Nick Anderton and Michael Nottingham out of the 18 who have both been an integral part of the squad so far.

“That’s what we want, I want hard decisions for myself where if players play well, they will keep the shirt.

“Callum Guy hasn’t figured much but he’s worked hard to get in the team on Tuesday night and I’ve stuck by him, and he looked a very accomplished player which I know he is.”

Ben Heneghan is the latest player to arrive at Bloomfield Road, the defender rejoining the club on loan after enjoying a season-long move last season.

Grayson is also expected to make a further acquisition in the form of Derby County youngster Calum MacDonald.

The Gazette understands the loan move should be wrapped up and confirmed in the next day or two.

Speaking after Saturday’s goalless draw at Spotland, Pool boss Simon Grayson admitted MacDonald was a player on his radar.

“He’s a player I’m aware of and have looked at,” he told The Gazette.

“You know me, I don’t comment on too many things, but I’m still looking to bring good players to the football club.

“If that one happens, then it will be done because he’s a good footballer.”

Predominately a left-back, MacDonald is also capable of playing at centre-back and in midfield.

MacDonald, who came through the youth ranks at Pride Park, has yet to make a senior appearance for the Rams.

However, he has been in and around the senior squad at Derby and has been named on the bench in the Championship on a number of occasions.

Having won the Under-23 player of the year award in the 2016/17 season, he had success on loan at non-league Barrow where he scored once in 21 appearances.

MacDonald, who has been an ever-present in Derby’s Under-23 side in Premier League 2, also made his Scotland Under-21 debut in October 2016.