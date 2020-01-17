Blackpool boss Simon Grayson wants his players to turn on the style at Lincoln City

Simon Grayson wants his players to take off the shackles and express themselves against Lincoln City.

The Seasiders head to Sincil Bank in the midst of a poor run of form, having not won in their last seven games in all competitions.

That run has coincided with Pool struggling in front of goal, netting five goals in their last seven outings.

Despite the recent results however, Grayson’s side remain just four points off the play-off spots.

“We’re desperate to get back to winning ways,” Grayson said.

“But this division is a real strange one because there’s still 15 or 16 teams who think they can still get promotion this year. That’s how daft it is.

“You’ve got to be consistent, you’ve got to be vibrant with and without the ball and we’ve got to get back to a place where we pass the ball with a purpose and with quality.

“We’ve got to take the shackles off and express ourselves a little bit more.

“We’re not telling them not to do things that we weren’t doing when we beat Fleetwood and enjoyed that good run of scoring goals.

“It’s not down to the coaching staff telling the players to pass the ball to the opposition. That’s a responsibility for the players.

“But we all have to do better to address the run we’re on at this moment in time.

“We’re concerned because we want to get back to winning ways to get us up the table quickly.”

Pool face a Lincoln side that are level on points with them in the league table, having thrashed Bolton Wanderers in midweek.

“Michael Appleton has gone in there and done a good job,” Grayson added.

“They got a good result against Bolton the other night, although the 5-1 scoreline might have been a bit misleading in terms of scoring three goals in the last five minutes.

“They pass the ball around and have a threat up front with Tyler Walker.

“We’ve got to be competitive and do the basics right and stop the opposition from playing.

“We need to take care of the ball better and have better decisions and not give it away cheaply.”