Blackpool boss Simon Grayson wants his players to get the balance right in future

Simon Grayson insists Blackpool will continue to find the right balance between playing with an attacking purpose while keeping it tight in defence.

It comes after his Pool side were in free-scoring mood last week, scoring nine goals in their three games.

The Seasiders kick off their week by earning a 4-3 win against Peterborough United, to put them within a point of the League One play-offs.

They followed that up with a last-gasp 1-0 win against Wolves’ Under-21s before dispatching Morecambe 4-1 in the FA Cup last weekend.

“It’s what we’ve tried to do,” Grayson told The Gazette.

“You’ve got to get the right balance because you’ve got to make sure you don’t gift opportunities and space to the opposition.

“But when you get the chance you’ve got to pass the ball with purpose, pass it forward with quality and we’ve got people who can open up defences, whether it’s against a League One or League Two team.

“We’ve got players who have got some good quality and we showed a ruthlessness about us.

“I was just disappointed we conceded a sloppy goal against Morecambe just before half-time.”

Sullay Kaikai was among Blackpool’s most impressive performers last week as he produced a goal and an assist against Morecambe.

The forward has been one of Pool’s brighter sparks this season but Grayson believes there is still more to come from the 24-year-old.

He added: “We saw glimpses from him in the first half but sometimes players are playing in games and they’re not motivated as much as they should be.

“That’s something that’s down to us to make sure they’re doing that but they also need to motivate themselves.

“As a manager I want to win every game I’m involved in.

“Sullay has got fantastic qualities and I shouted onto him just after he missed his chance in the second half that he would get another chance, so don’t be despondent.

“It was great to see the ball end up in the back of the net from him shortly afterwards.

“I thought our key players were okay in the first half, but second half they were a lot better.”