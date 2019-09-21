Blackpool boss Simon Grayson wants fans to wait before judging the Seasiders’ performances

Blackpool manager Simon Grayson insists he takes no notice of the ‘hysterical’ reaction that greets him and his team whenever they lose.

The Seasiders got back to winning ways on Tuesday night with an impressive 1-0 win at previously unbeaten Doncaster Rovers.

Going into that game, Grayson’s side had lost two on the bounce which had caused concern among sections of the fanbase despite Pool’s strong start.

But the Pool boss told supporters to judge him and his players next May, not just over a month into the campaign.

“It’s just modern society where social media can escalate and spiral things,” Grayson said.

“If you were to read stuff like that then it would do your head in, but it certainly doesn’t bother me what people say about me, what team selections I do and everything else.

“What I do and what the players do is try and give the best of our capabilities.

“But it’s a long season and you’re going to go through spells where you won’t be winning matches. Nobody has a divine right to win any match.

“Individuals will make mistakes but we’ve got a good group in there, an honest bunch of players who responded well on Tuesday.

“But we could be talking again in a few weeks’ time after back-to-back defeats and everybody will be doom and gloom.

“But right now we’re fifth in the division, we’re in a good state but we’re still progressing as a club and as a group.

“Let’s just see where we are come the end of the season rather than be hysterical after two defeats.”

Pool make the short trip to Accrington Stanley today where they will be backed by a bumper following.

“I think when you play in any local derby there’s going to be a great atmosphere, Grayson added.

“It’s not far for the supporters to travel and it’s supposed to be a nice weekend with the sunshine out.

“Our supporters will be in good voice, just as they were at Rochdale when we took over 2,000 a few weeks ago.

“We played very well that day and let’s hope come 5pm we’ve given those supporters something to cheer about.”