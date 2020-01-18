Blackpool boss Simon Grayson understands fans’ upset with recent results as they prepare for Lincoln City trip

Simon Grayson admits he has sympathy with the frustration felt by Blackpool’s fans following the club’s seven-game winless streak.

The Seasiders face Lincoln City today, looking for their first win since the 3-1 victory against Fleetwood Town at the start of December.

Pool have since been knocked out of the FA Cup by a weakened Reading side and slipped to 13th in the League One table.

“Of course I can understand the frustration because we’ve not won in a few games, so fans will air their frustration,” Grayson said.

“Sometimes it’s valid, sometimes it’s not. But people are entitled to their opinion and can say whatever they want to say.

“The run we’re on is disappointing and frustrating.

“Of those seven games, we could have won a few of them but we’re getting punished for some bad mistakes.

“But we know there’s still large parts of our game that we need to do better and we have to improve all the time – we’re striving to do that.

“We know we can do better and I’m pretty sure we will do.

“We know behind the scenes that we’re working extremely hard to put it right and the players are the same.

“They’ve got to take responsibility as well because they’re out there on the pitch and they’re the ones that have the ball in front of them and need to make the right decision.

“We’ve also got to be clinical, ruthless and be brave – things we were doing only a few weeks ago.”

The Seasiders will be without both Jak Alnwick (arm) and Ryan Edwards (ankle) for this afternoon’s trip.

Sullay Kaikai, however, is hoping to feature having missed the defeat to Reading with an abductor problem.

“We have one or two knocks but we will assess everybody,” Grayson added.

“We have to be ready for a tough game at Lincoln but it’s a winnable game for us.

“We’ve got to make sure we get back to winning ways as quickly as possible but we’re only four points off the play-offs with 20 games still to go.

“We can still achieve what we want to do and get up the table. People are despondent and disappointed at the moment but we’ve got a long way to go with a group of players who are desperate to turn it around.”

Marc Bola and Jordan Thorniley are aiming to make their first starts after featuring in Wednesday’s reserve game against Wigan Athletic.

“Marc played for 55 minutes and looked his usual self,” Grayson said.

“Jordan played the full 90 minutes because that’s the first full game he’s had in over a month now, so he needed the game time.

“He probably needs another reserve game before he’s really considered for a start, but both made an impression.”