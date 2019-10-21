Blackpool boss Simon Grayson speaks of 'huge' respect for Wycombe's in-demand manager Gareth Ainsworth

Simon Grayson says Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth deserves all the attention he is currently getting.

The 46-year-old has been linked with a host of vacant manager’s roles in recent weeks, namely Sunderland, Millwall and Lincoln City.

The interest comes as no surprise to Grayson, who has been left impressed with the work Ainsworth has done during his seven-year tenure at Adams Park.

Wycombe, who make the trip to Bloomfield Road tonight, currently sit second in League One having only been beaten once all season.

“We have to make sure we do whatever is required to go and win the football match,” Grayson said ahead of tomorrow night's game.

“People can’t just be turning up and expecting us to beat Wycombe.

“If Wycombe were third from bottom you might think it’s a given, but Wycombe are second and beat Sunderland quite comfortably at the weekend even though it was only 1-0.

“They are there for a reason, without a shadow of a doubt.

“They’ve had some fantastic results and they have a spirit in abundance which means their players will run into the ground.

“They’ve got a certain style but they know what they’re going to do.

“Gareth is getting every last bit out of them and they are effective in what they do.

“They’ve got some real major threats and they’re second in the division for a reason because they’re winning football matches and asking a lot of questions of opposition teams.

“When you get some good results and your second in any division, you’re going to have people admiring what you’re doing.

“I think Gareth has done a fantastic job over a number of years at Wycombe, to get the promotion and then to stay in League One.

“I have a huge amount of respect for Gareth for what he’s done as a manager.

“But we’ve got to make sure we match everything they throw at us and more after that, because when you don’t match the opposition you will come out second best.”

The Seasiders are nearing full strength ahead of Tuesday's clash, with striker Ryan Hardie the only player definitely ruled out through injury.

Sullay Kaikai (hamstring) and Joe Nuttall (sciatica) could come back into contention after missing Pool’s last three games, while Rocky Bushiri and Jordan Thompson return from international duty.