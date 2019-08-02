Blackpool boss Simon Grayson says the club has an extra spring in its step

Simon Grayson says there’s an extra feeling of excitement at Blackpool than at any other club ahead of the new season.

The Seasiders welcome Bristol Rovers to Bloomfield Road this Saturday for their opening game of the 2019/20 campaign.

It also marks the first match of the Simon Sadler era, coinciding with Grayson’s return to the managerial hotseat – and it’s fair to say it’s not just the fans who are looking forward to it.

“I think everyone is excited, the whole length and breadth of the country. It’s a new season and new optimism for everybody,” Grayson said.

“But it’s a little bit more exciting here than it is at other clubs because of what’s happened over the summer with the new ownership coming in.

“That’s given the club a new lease of life and there’s a real wave of optimism that we can do something this season.

“You only have to see what is happening behind the scenes, the pitch, new signings, that sort of thing. People probably won’t see what has been happening until a few weeks down the line.

“But there just seems a sense of connection again with the football club with the supporters back onside, you only have to look at the number of season tickets we have sold. As the phrase goes within the club, it’s a new era.”

Almost 5,500 season tickets have now been sold and five figures are expected to attend Saturday’s game – and Grayson believes the supporters will have a huge role to play this season.

“Without a shadow of a doubt it’ll make a difference having that backing,” he added.

“You only have to see when this place is rocking with three-quarters full, it’s an intimidating atmosphere.

“There will be a fantastic atmosphere at the weekend because it’s a new beginning, so we want to get them on the edge of their seats.

“It won’t always be the case when we can make that happen and that’s where we need the supporters to stick with us. But it’s also down to the players to go out and really give everything, to run through brick walls.”