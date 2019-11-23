Blackpool boss Simon Grayson says international call-ups can benefit the Seasiders

Simon Grayson believes Blackpool players’ international duty can only stand the club in good stead.

Jordan Thompson, Rocky Bushiri and Christoffer Mafoumbi were all away with their respective countries last week.

Of that trio, only Thompson has been a regular starter for the Seasiders but he faces a wait to see whether he will be involved at Ipswich Town this afternoon after missing the win against AFC Wimbledon a week ago.

Grayson said: “That’s something I’ve always tried to install into the players; if you’ve got the shirt do what’s required to try and keep it, whether you’re keeping international players or fellow team-mates out then so be it.

“If we’ve got that happening then it gives an extra edge to the squad, it brings more competition for places and that can only help us along the way to get better results and performances.”

While Pool had a free midweek, Thompson played 90 minutes as Northern Ireland were beaten by Germany in their final Euro 2020 qualifier.

The match in Frankurt saw him pit his wits against players including Toni Kroos, Serge Gnabry, Emre Can and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Grayson said: “You’re very proud players are representing their country, especially Jordan.

“Speaking to him, he was delighted – and disappointed with the result – but the experience he’s got from playing against a team like Germany will hold him in good stead for future internationals and future games with us which is a big thing.

“He will certainly come back in a confident mood; he should have a spring in his step after representing his country.

“To do that is another feather in his cap but he’s got to keep working hard to get into our team, stay in our team, stay in the Northern Ireland team and have a really good career.”