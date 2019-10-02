Blackpool boss Simon Grayson salutes Seasiders’ assist king Liam Feeney

Simon Grayson has lavished praise on Blackpool’s Liam Feeney after he took his assist tally for the season into double figures.

The wing-back helped create both of Blackpool’s goals in Friday night’s 2-1 win against Lincoln City.

The 32-year-old provided the cross for Sean Scannell’s early opener before playing the pass for Jordan Thompson to double the Seasiders’ lead.

It continues a remarkable turnaround for the winger turned wing-back, who created just a handful of goals last season.

With 10 assists to his name already this term, he has created more goals than any other player in England’s top four divisions.

“Again you can’t really question his contribution to the team,” Grayson said.

“He’s had a fantastic career at a good level but his hunger, his desire and his workrate is still there to see.

“Saying that, I’m not sure you can give him too much of an assist for Jordan’s goal by the way just because he was the last person to pass it.

“Jordan won’t be too happy that he’s not had an assist and the goal at the same time.”

Feeney helped Blackpool get back to winning ways at Bloomfield Road, making up for their 3-0 defeat to MK Dons the last time they were in action on home turf.

It was a much more controlled display from Grayson’s men, who managed the game well during the second half to hold onto the three points.

And Grayson was happy with how his side saw out the remainder of the game to earn their second win in three.

“When you look at the game, Jak (Alnwick) has hardly had a save to make,” the Pool boss said.

“Their keeper has made a fantastic save from Jordan in the second half, but there were a few balls that went flying across the goal.

“We dealt with it well, we managed the game well and you have to do whatever is required to win matches at times. We’ve done that.”

There was confusion late on for the Seasiders when Ben Heneghan refused to come off with an injury despite clearly being in pain.

Explaining the mix-up, Grayson said: “I’m getting information from the players that Ben Heneghan is struggling with his ankle which it looked like he was.

“But he then told us he was fine, just hobbling around, and wanted to defend the box.

“It was a bit confusing but fair play to Ben, he wanted to stay out there, but it was miscommunication from the players and not my fault.”

The Seasiders are in reserve action this afternoon as they welcome Morecambe to Squires Gate FC for their cup clash (2pm kick-off).

Youth-team striker Ewan Bange scored twice last week as Blackpool’s reserves got their league campaign off to a winning start against Tranmere Rovers.

Meanwhile the youth team’s scheduled match against Rochdale on Saturday was postponed due to the weather.