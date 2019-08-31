Blackpool boss Simon Grayson’s delight at signing Calum Macdonald from Derby County

Simon Grayson says Blackpool’s signing of Calum Macdonald was a deal that worked for all parties involved.

The Seasiders were initially expected to bring the left-back in on a loan deal from Championship side Derby County.

But the 21-year-old has arrived at Bloomfield Road on a permanent deal earlier this week, penning a two-year deal with the option to extend by a further 12 months.

It has not been revealed if a fee was involved, but Grayson insists both sides were satisfied with the eventual agreement.

“Without going into too much detail, it was more about the opportunity for the player to come,” the Pool boss told The Gazette.

“Derby recognised what the lad had done for them by coming through the ranks but wasn’t going to be ready for them.

“It was a deal that worked for us and it worked for Derby too.”

Macdonald, who came through the youth ranks at Pride Park, has yet to make a senior appearance for the Rams.

But he has been in and around the senior squad and was named on the bench for numerous Championship fixtures.

Macdonald could come into the Blackpool squad and potentially make his debut in today’s game against Portsmouth at Bloomfield Road.

“He’s young and an exciting prospect in terms of where he can play,” Grayson added. “He can play left-back, left wing-back and centre midfield as well.

“He’s a player Derby thought highly of but maybe he wasn’t going to get the opportunity to break into their team.

“After watching him a few times we decided it was a good deal for us.

“He’s young, hungry and looking to improve and make a living in the game.

“I’ve seen a lot of Under-23 football at different levels with my son being at Blackburn.

“But a few scouts had also watched him so you do your research and your work on it and you speak to coaches who have trained him, as we do with all our signings.”

Macdonald becomes the second player to make the permanent switch from Derby to Blackpool this year, following midfielder Callum Guy.

Having won Derby’s Under-23 player of the year award for 2016/17, Macdonald had success on loan at non-league Barrow the following season, scoring once in 21 National League appearances.

An ever-present in Derby’s Under-23 side in Premier League 2, he made his Scotland Under-21 debut in October 2016.