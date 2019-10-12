Blackpool boss Simon Grayson predicts bright future for youth-team striker

Blackpool boss Simon Grayson has predicted bright things ahead for youth-team striker Ewan Bange.

It comes after the 17-year-old was named among the substitutes in Blackpool's goalless draw at Bolton Wanderers on Monday night.

It was Bange's first first-team involvement in a league squad.

The striker has been in good form for the club's reserve side so far this season, scoring three goals in his last two games.

On naming Bange in his match-day squad on Monday, Grayson said: “It was a really good experience for him.

“I’ve seen him a couple of times now and we just felt it was a good opportunity for him to be around us.

“He hasn’t trained a great deal with us but that’s probably where we were as a football club with the players we had out.

“We do feel he has a bright future so we’ll just see how he goes over the next few weeks and we’ll keep an eye on his development.

“But it was a very proud moment for him to be on the bench for the first time and hopefully it will happen many more times now.”