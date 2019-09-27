Blackpool boss Simon Grayson pays tribute to League One’s leading goal creator Liam Feeney

Simon Grayson has joked Blackpool’s assist king Liam Feeney will be after a new contract as big as Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne’s.

It comes after the latest stats revealed that Feeney has the most assists this season in England’s top four divisions – one more than the Belgian.

The 32-year-old has set up eight goals in all competitions and has also produced the most accurate number of crosses in League One so far this season at 31.

“I’m sure he will be knocking on my door coming after a new contract, one that is bigger than Kevin de Bruyne’s,” Grayson said.

“I’m pretty sure the board will sit on it and reflect on that one and say no.

“But in all seriousness, full credit to him, he’s started the season very well.

“I think last season was a bit of a mixed one for him, but when I came into the club, I said everyone has got a fresh start.

“He’s playing in a position he likes and everyone knows what he is capable of doing and now he is doing it on a consistent basis.

“He needs to get the ball off the players but he also needs to supply the strikers who are making the runs for him.

“It all works together, but certainly he’s been very effective for us so far this season and hopefully that continues.”