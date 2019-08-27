Blackpool boss Simon Grayson pays tribute to Jermaine Beckford after strikers announces his retirement

Blackpool boss Simon Grayson has paid tribute to Jermaine Beckford after the striker announced his retirement.

READ MORE: Blackpool complete permanent signing of Derby County defender Calum Macdonald

The 35-year-old made the announcement earlier today, confirming that injuries had taken their toll on his career.

Beckford played under Grayson at Leeds United, Preston North End and Huddersfield Town.

His career included scoring the winning goal for Grayson's Leeds side in their 1-0 FA Cup win against Mancester United in 2010.

He also helped Preston to promotion from League One in 2015.

Beckford, who was recently spotted at Bloomfield Road after being invited to watch Blackpool train, also played for Wealdstone, Uxbridge, Carlisle United, Scunthorpe United, Everton, Leicester City, Bolton Wanderers and Bury during his 16-year career.

Grayson posted on his Instagram page: "Sad news that Jermaine Beckford has had to retire.

"He gave me some great moments and the odd not so good moments during the three clubs he played for me.

"All the best on your retirement and for whatever the future holds."