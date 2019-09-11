Blackpool boss Simon Grayson nominated for League One manager of the month award

Blackpool boss Simon Grayson has been nominated for the League One manager of the month award for August.

The Seasiders enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season in the opening month of the campaign, winning three and losing three.

It was the ideal start to Grayson's second stint as manager at Blackpool, having only recently returned to the hotseat at Bloomfield Road.

Pool's success on the pitch has been mirrored by positivity off it, with the club attracting five-figure crowds for home games under the new ownership of Simon Sadler.

Grayson is one of four managers to be nominated for the gong.

He is joined by Danny Cowley, who has recently departed Lincoln City to take the manager's job at Huddersfield Town.

Like the Seasiders, the Imps claimed 12 points from their opening six games in August.

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert (14 points) and Mark Robins, of Coventry City (also 12 points) also make up the shortlist.

The winner will be announced on Friday.