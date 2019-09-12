Blackpool boss Simon Grayson misses out on manager of the month award

Blackpool manager Simon Grayson has missed out on the League One manager of the month award for August to Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert.

Grayson was nominated for the gong after his Blackpool side enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season in the opening month of the campaign, winning three and drawing three.

It was the ideal start to Grayson's second stint as manager at Blackpool, having only recently returned to the hotseat at Bloomfield Road.

Pool's success on the pitch has been mirrored by positivity off it, with the club attracting five-figure crowds for home games under the new ownership of Simon Sadler.

However the judging panel opted to go for Lambert, who helped Ipswich claim 14 points in August.

“It’s great to receive the award but it’s a collective for everyone involved," Lambert said.

“From the time I came here, the support behind me from the staff I brought in to the people who I have inherited has been fantastic.

“The players are performing every week and when they do that, you get the plaudits.”

Danny Cowley, who has recently departed Lincoln City to take the manager's job at Huddersfield Town, and Coventry City boss Mark Robins were also named on the shortlist.

Peterborough United midfielder Marcus Maddison claimed the player of the month award.