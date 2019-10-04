Blackpool boss Simon Grayson is prepared to face a stronger Bolton Wanderers side on Monday

Simon Grayson expects Bolton Wanderers to be a different proposition to the side many other League One clubs faced earlier in the season.

The Seasiders make the short trip to the University of Bolton Stadium on Monday night to face the team that currently props up the league table.

While Keith Hill’s side are still looking for their first win this season, Grayson says that record is slightly misleading given Bolton were forced to start the campaign by playing their youth team.

Now a raft of experienced players have been brought in following the completion of their takeover, Bolton’s results have improved in recent weeks with a creditable draw against Sunderland and a narrow defeat at Portsmouth.

“At least we now know what personnel they have got and what they have been playing recently,” Grayson said.

“They’ve had some good results in the last few weeks with the better and stronger squad they’ve got.

“I said a few weeks ago it’s a strange position to be in where some clubs will be moaning it’s a guaranteed three points in the early part of the season.

“But other teams down the bottom will be saying they’re happy because it gives them more of a fighting chance to stay in the division with Bolton not picking up points.

“But it’s about how they’re doing now and we know they’ve got some experienced players.

“Daryl Murphy, Liam Bridcutt, Will Buckley and Jack Hobbs are all experienced players in the Championship.

“They played well against Portsmouth last weekend and Sunderland the game before.”

The Seasiders will be without both Rocky Bushiri and Jordan Thompson for Monday night’s game due to the pair being called up for international duty.

But Grayson is hopeful of having one or two players back from injury after Nathan Delfouneso, Sullay Kaikai and Joe Nuttall missed the 2-1 win against Lincoln City.

Mark Howard is not yet fit enough to be considered for the first team despite featuring for the reserves.