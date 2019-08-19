Blackpool boss Simon Grayson impressed by Liam Feeney's early form

Blackpool boss Simon Grayson says he's been impressed by the form Liam Feeney has shown so far this season.

The 32-year-old has been one of the Seasiders' standout performers in the early stages of the new campaign, playing another leading role in Saturday's 2-1 win against Oxford United.

It marks quite the comeback for the winger-turned-wing-back, who struggled at times last season having failed to notch a single goal.

But the former Cardiff City, Blackburn Rovers and Bolton Wanderers man has taken to his new role like a duck to water.

“I’ve been impressed by him, he’s been really good," Grayson said.

“He’s always had the quality and he’s put plenty of balls into the box.

“He’s adapted ever so well to playing in this right wing-back role and he looked a major threat.

“I’m really pleased for him.”

Another man who has started the season well is Armand Gnanduillet, who has bagged three goals in Pool's opening four games in league and cup.

The striker, last season's top scorer with 14, was monitored by Championship side Charlton Athletic before the transfer window closed but a deal never came to fruition.

On Gnanduillet's start to the season, Grayson said: “It doesn’t matter how you score them, when you look back at the season - whether it’s a penalty or from open play - they all count for strikers.

“I’m just happy he was able to execute the penalty after winning it.

“He was probably a player that looked a bit leggy from playing the number of minutes they all did on Tuesday night.”