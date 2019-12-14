Blackpool boss Simon Grayson hints at permanent signings of Jak Alnwick and Ben Heneghan in transfer window

Simon Grayson has dropped his strongest hint yet that Blackpool will look to sign Jak Alnwick and Ben Heneghan on permanent deals next month.

READ MORE: Grayson tight-lipped on McGeady

It follows speculation that Blackpool have already opened talks with Alnwick’s parent club Rangers, who are reportedly willing to listen to offers when the transfer window opens in the New Year.

The goalkeeper, whose contract runs out at the end of the current campaign, has started every league game for the Seasiders this season and is due to remain with Grayson’s side until May.

Heneghan, meanwhile, is also out of contract with his parent club Sheffield United next summer, although his loan deal with the Seasiders only runs until next month.

Grayson told The Gazette: “We’re looking at situations with the loan players we’ve got and what we’re going to do with them.

“That’s part of the recruitment process of looking at what we’ve got. Can we turn loan players potentially into permanent deals? What do we do with the other loan lads? What other potential signings are we going to make in January? Are they going to be permanents or loan deals?

“A lot of these talks are part of the process we’ve been working towards for the last few weeks.

Alnwick is unlikely to force his way into Steven Gerrard’s plans at Ibrox given the form of current number one Allan McGregor.

But the 26-year-old, who has only made a handful of appearances for Rangers since moving north of the border in 2017, has been in impressive form at Bloomfield Road.

Grayson added: “It speaks for itself that he’s started every game.

“He’s very composed and he makes saves when he needs to, although I’m sure we’d all prefer Jak not to have too much to do because it means the back three, four or five are protecting him and doing their jobs.”

Pool will be without Heneghan for today’s trip to Sunderland as the centre- back serves a one-match suspension, having collected five bookings this season.

Grayson’s side, however, are otherwise looking strong, with no new injury concerns to worry about.

“We’re looking in good shape at the moment,” the Pool boss said.

“We’re obviously without Ben – there I go, leaking my team again – as he’s suspended. But everybody else should be available for selection.

“A lot of the other lads played at Fleetwood in the reserves on Tuesday and got 90 minutes, which was good because some of them haven’t had much football over the last few weeks.

“It’s important for them to get some game-time, seeing as we’re going into the Christmas period soon and they’re all going to get chances at some point, I’m sure.

“They had a fantastic attitude in real difficult conditions and now it’s pleasing to have so many available.”