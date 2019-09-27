Blackpool boss Simon Grayson has to second guess Lincoln City’s tactics under Michael Appleton

Simon Grayson admits Lincoln City’s recent managerial change makes it difficult for his Blackpool side to know what to expect from the Imps.

Former Pool boss Michael Appleton takes charge of his first game tonight following his recent appointment.

The 43-year-old takes over from the Cowley brothers, Danny and Nicky, who recently departed to take the vacant manager’s job at Huddersfield Town.

While the Imps have started the season well, sitting in 10th place after 10 games, they come into this fixture on the back of a 6-0 home drubbing at the hands of Oxford United.

With this being Appleton’s first game in charge, Grayson says that makes Lincoln difficult to assess.

“It’s tough for us to work out what they are going to do in terms of style of play and what shape they’ll use,” the Pool boss said.

“But I don’t think you have to be a genius to work out they are going to be trying to rectify what happened last week.

“They will try and be solid and any new manager going into a club will want to get a base from a defensive side of things.

“But they will also be looking to add a few more goals as well.

“We’ve given them respect and we will try and work out what team they will play when we get the teamsheet as we normally do.

“But at the same time it’s about us and what we need to do and see where it takes us.”

Top goalscorer Armand Gnanduillet should come back into contention after missing last week’s draw against Accrington Stanley with a muscle strain.

A couple of others will be assessed before the game, while Nathan Delfouneso and Mark Howard remain sidelined.

“Armand is back training so hopefully he declares himself fit,” Grayson added.

“We’ve got a couple of lads who have got bumps and bruises from Saturday. Some have missed training this week and some have joined in later. But we’ll assess everybody and see where we go with who is fit, who is able and who is going to go out and get us a result.”