Blackpool boss Simon Grayson glad of a break before Bolton Wanderers trip

Simon Grayson is hoping Blackpool’s nine-day break between games will give some of his players the opportunity to return to full fitness.

The Seasiders enjoyed a rare weekend off after beating Lincoln City 2-1 on the Friday night with the game having been moved forward to avoid a clash with Preston North End.

With no midweek fixture, Pool don’t return to action until next Monday when they make the short trip to Bolton Wanderers.

With the clash being televised by Sky Sports, that gives the Seasiders another free Saturday.

Grayson believes the time between the games will prove beneficial for the likes of Nathan Delfouneso, Sullay Kaikai and Joe Nuttall, who were all missing against Lincoln last week.

“When you’ve got three important players in Nuttall, Kaikai and Delfouneso unavailable it makes life difficult,” he said.

“For Sullay, I think it might be more related to the hamstring area or something like that, but it’s probably too early to know for definite.

“But we’ve got strength in depth and Sean Scannell has played at a very good level and performed well for us.

“Other players have come to the party, but let’s be hopeful we get one or two back for Bolton.

“Those players will get a bit of a breather but we’ll also get some work into them next week as well.”

“The Bolton side Blackpool will take on will be a very different one to the squad we saw earlier in the season.

The Trotters signed eight players on deadline day after their protracted takeover finally came to fruition.

Bolton were forced to play their youngsters at the start of the campaign which resulted in a number of heavy defeats.

But, while Keith Hill’s men are still waiting for their first league win of the season, their results have certainly improved in recent weeks.

On the challenge that awaits Pool, Grayson said: “It’s a different type of game at Bolton but I’m pleased with the result against Lincoln and we move on.

“It’s never easy when you’ve lost the game 3-0 in the previous home game, but I thought the crowd were excellent, stuck with the team and really got behind them. Everybody can be satisfied that we’ve won the match.

“We get the right balance between getting some rest and doing some work next week.

“We will enjoy this game because we’re obviously happy that we’ve won the match.

“But there will be plenty of preparation now for what will be a tough local derby against Bolton.”

Grayson reverted to a back four against Lincoln last week, having previously played with three at the back and wing-backs in every game.

But the Pool boss was happy with how the tactical change worked, adding: “It’s something I have been considering to do and I was probably half considering it at Doncaster. But we felt this game was the right opportunity.

“Sullay Kaikai was going to play but with the last kick of training on Thursday he just felt something behind his knee.

“He dropped out and Joe Nuttall also had a problem as well, which meant we were certainly short at the top end of the pitch.

“But the lads who came into the team did a really good job.”