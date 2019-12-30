Blackpool boss Simon Grayson explains reason behind Sullay Kaikai's quick recovery from injury

Simon Grayson admits he misinterpreted the injury Sullay Kaikai suffered in the game against Accrington Stanley on Boxing Day.

The winger was forced to hobble off the pitch during the 1-0 defeat to Pool's Lancashire neighbours with what was originally believed to be a recurrence of his pelvic issue.

That same knock also forced Kaikai to withdraw from Blackpool's draw at Sunderland earlier in the month.

But Grayson revealed after yesterday's draw with Tranmere Rovers, a game in which Kaikai came off the bench, that it was an impact injury the 24-year-old suffered in the game against Accrington that followed a collision with teammate James Husband.

Kaikai has since recovered from that blow and was fit enough to be considered for selection at Prenton Park.

“I sort of misread the situation on that the other day in the Accrington game," Grayson told The Gazette.

“It wasn’t to do with the injury he suffered at Sunderland, it was more to do with the impact injury he got when Hubby kneed him in the back.

“He was in a bit of pain from that but it’s settled down very quickly, so that was my misinterpretation of why he was struggling.”