Blackpool boss Simon Grayson doesn’t want players to neglect defensive duties

Simon Grayson says his Blackpool side can’t neglect their defensive work despite admitting their focus has to be on improving their creative spark.

It comes amid recent criticism of Blackpool’s struggles to break opposing teams down in recent weeks.

While Grayson admits his side must be better at creating chances, he says there’s still work to be done at the other end of the pitch.

“This week we’ve worked on certain things,” the Pool boss said.

“We’ve still got to make sure we work on our defensive side of our game after doing some good things and some bad things during the game against Accrington Stanley last week.

“Unfortunately they score through an own goal but there are still many elements we need to keep working on, which is what we’re doing.”

The Seasiders had plenty of time to work on their defensive shape as well as their attacking prior to last night’s game against Lincoln City.

It came thanks to a rare free week after last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Accrington, which will again be the case next week when Grayson’s men are also without a midweek clash.

Pool aren’t back in action for nine days when they make the trip to Bolton Wanderers on a Monday night, although there is a reserve game against Morecambe on Wednesday.

Grayson says his players having time to tweak one or two things on the training ground is always a welcome boost.

“We’ve had plenty of games recently so the free week was welcome as it’s given us an opportunity to get some work into the players,” the Pool boss added.

“Others got a chance to get some minutes in the reserve game at Tranmere on Tuesday, which was good for those seven or eight first-team players.

“That will benefit them as a lot got 90 minutes and others got 70 minutes or so.

“It was a good professional performance and a good win as well, so overall it’s been a good week.

“It’s quite strange playing on a Friday night, that doesn’t happen too often. But we adjusted our week accordingly.”

Tickets for the trip to Bolton on Monday, October 7 go on general sale on Monday.

The Seasiders have been allocated 2,109 tickets for the match at the University of Bolton Stadium, which is to be televised live on Sky Sports.

Tickets, which are located in the upper tier, are priced at £20 for adults and £10 for over-65s and under-23s.

The club will also be running a supporters’ coach for the fixture, with a place priced at £13 per person.