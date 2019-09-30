Blackpool boss Simon Grayson demands more from matchwinner Jordan Thompson

Simon Grayson paid tribute to Jordan Thompson but says the midfielder’s moment of brilliance in Blackpool’s win against Lincoln City is the sort of thing he expects to see on a more regular basis.

The Northern Ireland international added Blackpool’s second goal of the night in the 2-1 victory against the Imps on Friday evening.

Thompson collected the ball on the edge of the Lincoln box before nutmegging a defender and curling home a sublime shot into the far corner of the net.

It was a solo effort that rightly drew praise from all quarters, but Grayson says those moments should not be a one-off for a player of Thompson’s quality.

“With his ability he should be producing those moments more often,” Grayson conceded to The Gazette.

“That’s why I have put demands on him over the last few days in training with the work we’ve been doing.

“We want to get him into those areas where he can be more positive with his approach. But when he gets there we also want him to express himself more.

“I think Jordan will be the first to admit over the last few weeks, when he’s got to that final third, he’s been a bit too safe.

“But he can make things happen with his own ability and I asked him the question and he responded with a fantastic goal.”

Thompson’s goal – his first of the season – capped off a flying start from the Seasiders, who were able to boast a two-goal lead after just 21 minutes at Bloomfield Road.

While Lincoln did reduce the arrears with an early goal themselves, Blackpool were able to keep the Imps at arm’s length throughout and hold on for a second win in their last three games.

Pool looked far more potent in the final third and Grayson was delighted with the improvements his side have made in attack.

He added: “We’ve spoken over the last few weeks that we’ve not had enough creativity and guile in the final third.

“We have to break teams down that come here to make life difficult for us.

“We have to get the right balance because we want to keep clean sheets but we also want to make sure players are expressing themselves and giving themselves opportunities to score goals.

“You have to do both sides of the game to win football matches.

“We spoke about what we need to do in that last final third of the pitch because I want to ask questions of the front players.

“I want them to be more positive, more aggressive and not to be too safe.

“Too many players over the last few weeks have been taking the easy option when, really, we want them to be brave and show us what they’re capable of doing because we have talented players who can score goals.”