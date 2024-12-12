Blackpool boss shares League One 'surprise' in transfer window admission

Steve Bruce states it should be clear by the end of next month whether Blackpool are on course to hit their targets for the season.

Heading into this weekend’s game away to Reading, the Seasiders 13th in the League One table, and are eight points off the current top six.

A number of clubs will be looking to bolster their squads during the January transfer window, which opens on New Year’s Day.

Bruce admits Blackpool will do their best to improve where possible, as he admits the third tier of English football has proven to be a bigger challenge than he thought in certain ways due to the way certain clubs have been able to invest.

Looking ahead to any potential business next month, Bruce said: “It’s always a difficult market but we’re always having a look, trying to find someone to add to the squad.

“Around the end of January is when you know if you’re going to be in the shake up. I certainly think we should be - that’s why I joined the club.

“Division one has surprised enormously with some of the quality in there. There are some big clubs with some big budgets this year, so it’s a really difficult league.

“Wycombe are top of the league and no one fancied them - that’s the beauty of it. Then you’ve got your Charlton’s, your Huddersfield’s, your Bolton’s, your Wrexham’s - it goes on and on.

“It’s a competitive and difficult league, but one we’re enjoying.”