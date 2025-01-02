Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Elliot Embleton has completed a permanent move to Carlisle United from Blackpool for an undisclosed fee.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder, who spent time on loan with the Seasiders from Sunderland back in 2021, was unable to replicate his past success after making a return to the Fylde Coast back in August.

A number of factors went against the 25-year-old, including a change of head coach, with Steve Bruce introducing a new style of play after replacing Neil Critchley in the dugout at Bloomfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining the reasons behind Embleton’s departure, the Blackpool boss explained: “It hasn’t really worked out for him the second time around, maybe because of the way we play, but I wish him the best of luck and I hope it goes well for him at Carlisle.

“It’s just the change of formation. Embo’s a very talented footballer, but he’s not an out-and-out wide player. He plays as a 10 or as an eight in the midfield really.

“I wish him the best of luck. It hasn’t worked out, but that’s football.

“David (Downes) had a phone call a week ago, and it’s happened very quickly in the last four or five days.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his first spell with the Seasiders, Embleton was part of the team that won promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs.

On the back of that, the former England youth international was able to pick up regular game time at the Stadium of Light, collecting a total of 92 first-team appearances for the Black Cats.

In recent times, he has struggled with injury, with a loan spell with Derby County last season cut short after just two games.

A lack of match action was evident on his Blackpool return, and was unable to claim a place as a consistent starter.

He makes the move to Carlisle having scored one goal and provided three assists in 23 appearances in all competitions so far this season.