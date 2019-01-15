Blackpool boss provides fitness update on Nathan Delfouneso, Ollie Turton and Curtis Tilt

Terry McPhillips has revealed it was a knock to Nathan Delfouneso's hip that forced the forward to be brought off during Blackpool's win at Portsmouth at the weekend.

READ MORE: Rafa Benitez willing to let Blackpool target leave Newcastle on loan



The 27-year-old hobbled off at Fratton Park on the 68th-minute, his replacement Chris Long going on to score the decisive goal on his Blackpool debut.

While McPhillips suggested the injury didn't look too serious, he was unable to provide a timeframe for Delfouneso's return.

“Nathan just felt a little tweak in his hip," the Pool boss said. "There were lads desperate to come on so that was easy, he was coming off.

“But on the plus side, Ollie Turton and Curtis Tilt are getting close now so it will be great to add them to the squad.

“Young Nya Kirby signed (last week), he’s a young and exciting prospect who Crystal Palace have high hopes for.

“Everyone we have spoken to has told us what a good player and what a good lad he is, so we’re looking forward to watching him play for Blackpool.”