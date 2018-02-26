Blackpool boss promises plenty to come

Gary Bowyer has promised there is more to come from his Blackpool side after they extended their unbeaten run to five games.

Don’t miss the latest football transfer news and gossip from leagues in England, Scotland and Europe with footballwire.co.uk

The Seasiders’ superb 2-0 win at Portsmouth on Saturday means Bowyer’s charges have now taken seven points out of a possible nine from their last three games.

Blackpool’s win on the South Coast, their second victory in a row away from home, ensured some much-needed breathing space for the Seasiders who now have a six-point cushion to the bottom four.

Bowyer said: “We’ve worked ever so hard to get what we deserved.

“We knew all season we have been capable of winning football matches it’s just been the fine margins.

“At this moment in time we’re a lot better at that.

“But there’s still a lot of football left to play, there’s 12 games to go now and we’ve got to try and finish as strong as we possibly can.

“You can go through periods throughout the season where it doesn’t drop for you or someone makes a mistake and it’s punished.

“You have to try and see it out and I think, at Portsmouth, we had more experience on the pitch and I think that helped us.

“I have been delighted with the way the players have gone about it in the last couple of weeks.

“But you can be rest assured we won’t let them off, we’ve got loads more to do and we will work very hard next week again.”

Blackpool were well worth their win at Fratton Park on Saturday, having limited the hosts to just one shot on target; even that was a tame effort in second-half stoppage time.

Kyle Vassell marked his return from injury with a well-taken finish on the stroke of half-time before Clark Robertson doubled their lead with his second of the season just after the hour mark.

Bowyer added: “I thought it was a fabulous performance from us.

“To come here and play in front of 17,500, to keep a clean sheet and score two very good goals and limit to them to only one shot on target, well the lads deserve a hell of a lot of credit for that.

“Their work rate was superb and it just shows you with hard work and organisation what can be achieved.

“I still think there are certain areas where we can improve. In the first half we got in some great areas but didn’t punish them enough.

“We spoke about that ahead of the second half and we did better.

“But there’s still more to come from us, I honestly believe that based on this performance.”

It is hoped Sean Longstaff, who missed out on Saturday with a hip injury, will be back for Blackpool’s game against Northampton Town next weekend.