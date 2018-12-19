Blackpool boss praises vital work of Brian House Children's Hospice after special Christmas visit

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips praised the vital work done by Brian House after he joined a group of his players and coaching staff at the children’s hospice for a special Christmas visit.

McPhillips was joined by his assistant manager Gary Brabin and first-team coach Ian Dawes armed with teddies, calendars and soft footballs for the children, and enjoyed getting to know them and the staff while having a tour of the Bispham-based hospice.

Joe Dodoo with student nurse Sophie Remnant and 18-month-old Matilda James

There they got to see first-hand the care provided by Brian House, who look after local children with complex needs and life-limiting conditions.

The Blackpool boss, who handed over a signed shirt to the children and staff, said he was “blown away” by the service.

“It’s a brilliant setup at Brian House and a worthwhile charity that deserves our support,” he said.

“The staff do a tremendous job looking after the children and supporting families in many different ways.

Terry McPhillips with 3-year-old Elizabeth Welsh

“Seeing the care provided to the children, and how the children react to that care, has really touched us all. We were blown away by the service being offered to children and families on the Fylde Coast.

“We came away from the visit wanting to show our appreciation.”

The players and staff will also be holding a collection for Brian House at their club carol service tomorrow.

Carol Wylde, clinical Manager at Brian House, added: “It was just fabulous to see the lads from Blackpool Football Club.

Callum Guy and Myles Boney in the ball pit

“Whenever they come they take such interest in our children and what we do here, the care they receive and what we do to make sure their days with us are filled with fun.

“We were absolutely delighted with the gifts they brought for our children – what a lovely thing for them to be able to take home and share with their families.”

Joe Dodoo was among the players to visit alongside Paudie O’Connor, Harry Pritchard, Myles Boney and Callum Guy.

He said: “It’s obviously a charity that relies a lot on donations and a helping hand from the community.

Blackpool FC players visit staff and children at Brian House Children's Hospice

“The kids are very strong and they all looked very happy being at Brian House.

“The people looking after them do an amazing job and deserve our support to continue to provide the best facilities and environment for them.”