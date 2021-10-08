Blackpool boss Neil Critchley misses out on Manager of the Month award - here's who won

Pool’s head coach was shortlisted for the gong after leading the Seasiders to a 10-point haul from their five league games last month.

It saw the Seasiders move away from the danger zone and into the relative comfort of mid-table.

Critchley’s men recorded wins against Fulham, Middlesbrough and Barnsley and were pegged back late on to draw against Hull City.

The only defeat came at home to Huddersfield Town, where Pool were cruelly beaten 3-0 despite a spirited display.

Despite Blackpool’s impressive form, the judging panel opted to give the award to Bournemouth boss Scott Parker.

The Cherries continued their strong start to the season last month by picking up 13 points from their five games.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic and Wayne Rooney, of crisis club Derby County, were also nominated.

Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton-Diaz received the Championship’s player of the month award.

The 22-year-old scored six times in September, including a hat-trick in the 5-1 thrashing of Cardiff City.

Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres, Fulham frontman Aleksander Mitrovic and Reading midfielder John Swift were also shortlisted.