Blackpool boss Neil Critchley 'can't wait' for FA Youth Cup clash with Newcastle as winners face Chelsea

John Murphy’s side take on Newcastle United at Bloomfield Road tonight (7pm kick-off) looking to reach the last eight for the second time in four years.

The club’s youngsters went all the way to the semi-finals in 2018, when their fairytale run was ended by Arsenal over two legs.

Neil Critchley had hoped Blackpool Under-18s would be facing his former club Liverpool in the FA Youth Cup but he's really looking forward to tonight's tie against Newcastle

But first the young Seasiders must concentrate on getting past Newcastle, which will be no mean feat as Toon run a Category One academy, compared to Pool’s Category Three.

Cheering on from the sidelines will be first-team head coach Neil Critchley, who was hoping to see the Under-18s draw Liverpool rather than Chelsea.

But Chelsea came back from three goals down to beat the Reds 4-3 in the fifth round and earn the right to host Blackpool or Newcastle, probably at Stamford Bridge.

Critchley told The Gazette: “I was hoping it would be Liverpool in the next round for obvious reasons.

“But what a great night to look forward to – Newcastle at home in the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup under the lights. I can’t wait.”

Newcastle have struggled in the league this season and only just edged out Colchester United 3-2 at St James’ Park in the last round.

Murphy’s side made it to the last 16 with wins over Huddersfield Town and Cheltenham Town.

Critchley added: “The young players have been fantastic so far in the Youth Cup and now they’ve got a chance to go against a Category One team, with the big carrot dangling in front of them of Chelsea away.

“What a great opportunity for the players and I just hope they perform how they have in the first two rounds.

“If they do, it will be a tough night playing against good opposition but they will give themselves a good opportunity, that’s for certain.”

The Under-18s are in fine form, having beaten Fylde coast neighbours Fleetwood Town 2-0 on Saturday.

It leaves them third in the Youth Alliance, behind Carlisle United and Preston North End.

Blackpool are also performing well in two other cup competitions, reaching the last four of both the Youth Alliance Cup and the Lancashire Cup.

Admission is free tonight and spectators will be housed in the West Stand at Bloomfield Road.