Blackpool boss makes admission on ex-Sunderland midfielder after recent absence

Blackpool have had their squad options boosted by the return of injured players in the last few weeks.

Following a crisis in personnel throughout November, things have started to steady on the Fylde Coast, and Steve Bruce should be close to having everyone fully fit at the start of 2025.

This has led to a number of players missing out in the last few games, including Elliot Embleton - who hasn’t picked up minutes in the Seasiders’ last five league outings.

The midfielder made a permanent move to Bloomfield Road from Sunderland during the summer, after previously being part of Blackpool’s last promotion-winning squad while on loan on the Fylde Coast back in 2021.

Neil Critchley was behind the signing of the 25-year-old, but was sacked just under a fortnight after the deal was complete.

The appointment of Bruce as head coach brought a change of system for those in Tangerine, with Embleton being used either on the left of midfield or just behind the striker when chances have come his way.

With the January transfer window coming up, the Blackpool boss has addressed the situations of those currently not involved.

“Everyone is part of the plans,” he said.

“I’ve got four or five who weren’t on the bench (against Birmingham) because we’re getting everyone back fit, and unfortunately Embo hasn’t been part of the squad.

“It’s difficult for him. We don’t have many natural wide players so we’ve had to juggle that around, and that was the big decision I made. I thought it was essential and it’s what we’re doing.”