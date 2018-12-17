Blackpool boss issues positive update on fitness of key duo ahead of Solihull Moors FA Cup replay

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips has provided an encouraging update on the fitness of Curtis Tilt and Ollie Turton ahead of tonight's FA Cup second round replay against Solihull Moors.

The key duo were initially rated as doubts for the game, but Tilt - who missed Saturday's defeat at Oxford United with a hip injury - has been confirmed as a starter by McPhillips.

Turton, meanwhile, picked up a hamstring injury during Saturday's game which forced him to be brought off at half time.

But McPhillips says the injury isn't bad as first feared and he will give his defender as long as possible to prove his fitness.

McPhillips, speaking yesterday, said: “Ollie we’ll have a look at, he’s not as bad as we first thought.

"We’ll give him right up until a few hours before the game.

“You need your best players available, simple. But funnily enough, bar Ollie, they were all training.”

On Tilt, the Pool boss added: “He will play. He’s trained today and he’s fine, so that’s good.

“He’s a Walsall lad so he’s from that way. As a non-league player as he was a few years ago, he’ll have played at Solihull and he’ll know some of their players as well.

“So it’s a big game for him and I’m really pleased for him.”