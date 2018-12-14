Blackpool boss is wary of Oxford United’s threat

Terry McPhillips believes this weekend’s test against a rejuvenated Oxford United is a tougher one than it might have been at the start of the season.

The U’s endured a difficult opening few weeks of the campaign which left them stranded in League One’s bottom four.

Having lost their opening four league games, Karl Robinson’s side have since turned it round in recent weeks and now sit 19th, five points ahead of the bottom four.

McPhillips believes Oxford, who have won four of their previous six games in all competitions, will be a tough nut to crack.

“They didn’t have a great start but they have since picked up,” McPhillips said.

“They got a 2-2 draw at Peterborough last week which we’ve watched clips of. They’ve got a threat going forward so I think it’s a tougher game than it was had we gone there in the early weeks, when they didn’t start so strong.

“But they’ve picked up and we’ll have to be on our game and go down there and put a performance on.

“They’ve got some really good players and they’re a big club in this league.

“It’s like anyone, on their day they can beat anyone and we’re the same, so it will be an interesting game.”

The Seasiders are likely to be boosted by an almost fully-fit squad, with the only players confirmed to be out being Mark Cullen, Jimmy Ryan and Max Clayton.

Jay Spearing is expected to return after missing last week’s 2-1 win against Charlton Athletic and McPhillips remains hopeful Curtis Tilt will be fit enough to play, having been forced to hobble off against the Addicks with a hip injury.

The Pool boss added: “It’s good that we’ve got some bodies back now and some numbers, but I thought the subs were terrific last week and made a real impact and helped us win the game.

“I think Jay will be okay for Saturday, so that will be good. It wasn’t serious, it was just a tweak, so Jay will be a bonus for us if he makes it. We’ll assess him but I think he’ll be okay. I think this could be the hardest team to pick with systems and players.”