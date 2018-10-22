Blackpool boss is pleased with his players’ battling qualities

Terry McPhillips says it made a nice change to see his Blackpool side claim three points despite being far from their free-flowing best.

The Seasiders claimed their fourth league win of the season on Saturday against AFC Wimbledon thanks to goals from defenders Curtis Tilt and Marc Bola.

Blackpool, who had to battle to claim the 2-0 victory, have been forced to settle for a number of draws this season despite producing a host of impressive performances.

“We’ve been nowhere near our best and won 2-0, that’s the real pleasing thing,” McPhillips said.

“We did okay, nowhere near our exciting best, and we still won. So it’s great.

“To a man I thought the physical effort was superb, but that’s the least we ask of them.

“The fans haven’t seen the performances we have been putting out previously and we weren’t at our best but we have ground out an important win, which I’m really pleased about.”

The result takes the Seasiders’ unbeaten run to 10 league games, with their last defeat coming against league leaders Portsmouth back in August.

Of the club’s unbeaten run, McPhillips added: “It’s massive. Everyone we play against we give a hard game, as we did against Wimbledon.

“But full credit to them, because they gave us a hard game too and they do stick it on you.

“They’ve got the big lads but we countered that and in the end I don’t think Mark Howard has had a fantastic save to make.

“But he has still done great again because he gets another clean sheet, so we’re just delighted.

“They haven’t really had a great chance to score so that says loads about the team and the squad.

“With the clean sheets, it’s not just the goalie and the back players, it’s also the front players putting a shift in.”

One man who impressed on Saturday was midfielder Harry Pritchard, who got another useful 65 minutes under his belt.

The 26-year-old, who is still getting back to full fitness after recently returning from a back injury, came close to scoring as he headed against the crossbar before Blackpool took the lead a minute later through Tilt.

“It was good to see Harry back. He hit the crossbar,” McPhillips said.

“Jay (Spearing) also had a shot over the bar, Jordan (Thompson) was in and he played it to Delf (Nathan Delfouneso) when he should have shot. Then right at the end (Liam) Feeney sets up Armand (Gnanduillet) but he takes too long.

“So as far as the quality of chances go, we were by far the better team in that respect in a game which was probably 50:50 in every other aspect.”

Blackpool will find out their FA Cup opponents tonight when the draw for the first round is made on BBC Two.

The Seasiders will be ball number four.