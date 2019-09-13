Blackpool boss hopes to extend their unbeaten home record as MK Dons visit Bloomfield Road

After suffering their first defeat of the season Blackpool now have a new record to keep intact: remaining unbeaten on home turf.

The Seasiders went down to a 3-2 reversal at Coventry City last weekend to taste defeat in League One for the first time this campaign.

But Simon Grayson’s men remain unbeaten at Bloomfield Road, where they have won two and drawn one.

Pool will be looking to improve on that streak when they welcome Milton Keynes to the Fylde coast.

“Paul Tisdale got the team promoted last season and he likes to play a certain style of football,” Grayson said.

“They have some good experienced players mixed in with some younger ones who have just come into the team.

“They will be looking to build on their result against Wimbledon last week (2-1 win).

“We know what we’ve got to do. We will look to play on the front foot, play with a purpose and ask questions of the opposition.

“But we’ve also got to be ruthless in the penalty box to give the opposition very few opportunities.

“Hopefully, come Saturday teatime, we are enjoying a win that means we’re still unbeaten at home.”

The Seasiders will have to do without Nathan Delfouneso after the forward picked up a second hamstring injury of the season.

The 28-year-old returned to Pool’s squad against Coventry after missing the previous three games with a hamstring complaint he sustained in last month’s draw against Gillingham.

Brought on as a second-half substitute, Delfouneso was forced to hobble off the pitch with just three minutes remaining with what most assumed was a recurrence of his hamstring injury.

The Seasiders, who had already made three changes, had to end the game with 10 men and conceded a late goal to lose the game.

But Grayson revealed the injury was a different to the one Delfouneso suffered earlier in the campaign.

Rocky Bushiri and Jordan Thompson will come back into contention after returning from international duty.