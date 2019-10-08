Blackpool boss has his say on whether Bolton should have been reduced to 10 men

Simon Grayson believes his Blackpool side ought to have been playing against 10 men for the second half of last night's goalless draw against Bolton Wanderers.

Thibaud Verlinden was let off with a verbal warning having pulled back James Husband soon into the second half.

The winger was already on a booking at that stage of the game having fouled Husband two minutes before the half-time interval.

The Blackpool players were adamant Verlinden should have seen red and surrounded the referee to argue their case, but it was to no avail.

“I think the lads are talking about it," Grayson said.

“He was already on a yellow but pulls back James Husband so by the letter of the law he probably warrants a second yellow.

“I’m not one for getting players sent off but our players are quite adamant that should have been the case.

“Would it have helped us? You’d like to think so, but who knows.”

The incident was one of very few talking points from last night's frustrating stalemate.

Pool's laboured display was witnessed by 2,164 Pool fans in the stadium, who earned the praise of Grayson after the final whistle.

“It’s a fantastic following given the game was on a Monday night and on television," the Pool boss said.

“It’s just a shame we haven’t given them the opportunity to go home with the bragging rights, but we will take a point because it adds to the tally.

“But it really was fantastic support and I think that’s the third or fourth time we’ve had over 2,000 fans follow us on our travels this season.”