Blackpool boss hails rival Rosler as a manager on the up

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer says he can’t understand why the man who will be in the opposing dugout tomorrow is not managing in the Championship.

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler has regularly been linked with vacant posts, having done a stellar job at Highbury.

Bowyer, who is preparing for his first Fylde coast derby as Blackpool manager, believes Rosler has earned his shot.

The Pool boss said: “This will be the first time I’ve taken a team to Fleetwood. I’ve been told about the noise this derby is all about and I’m looking forward to it, as the players are.

“It’s two good, young teams and in Uwe they’ve got a very good manager who I’m surprised is still in League One. There was speculation recently linking him to Sunderland and I totally get that when you’ve had the experience he’s had in the Championship.

“When certain jobs come up higher in the leagues and you see certain individuals getting them, it makes you wonder why people like Uwe aren’t getting them.

“I spoke to him a couple of times when he was at Wigan and I bumped into him a couple of times on holiday.

“We both went to Majorca – he stayed in the rich bit and I stayed in the poor bit, and occasionally he let the poor people into his side.

“I had a cup of coffee with him and I think I might have paid as well, so maybe that’s how he keeps getting rich.

“But in all seriousness, he’s a good bloke and a good manager.”

Bowyer has been impressed with how Fleetwood have performed in the last couple of seasons.

So much so that, if Blackpool were to finish above them this season, he would consider that a job well done.

He added: “I think you only have to look at how well they did last season in getting to the play-offs and narrowly losing to Bradford, and again I expect them to kick on.

“No doubt they will strengthen again in January. You look at the investment they made in the summer with Kyle Dempsey and Conor McAleny and if they are in and around it come January they will rightly back Uwe again and give him some more money.

“If we’re finishing above Fleetwood come the end of the season then we’ll be happy with that.”