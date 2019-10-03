Blackpool boss explains why no first-team players featured in reserve game against Morecambe

Simon Grayson has revealed he changed his mind at the last minute and opted not to field any of his first-team players in Wednesday's reserve game against Morecambe.

The Pool boss had planned to give some players who haven't made as many first-team appearances as they would have liked a chance to impress.

But, with Morecambe's first-team in EFL Trophy action on the Tuesday night, the Shrimpers field a young side at Squires Gate's Brian Addison Stadium.

As a result, Grayson also opted to name a youthful side that was led by first-team coach Ian Dawes, with Mark Howard the only senior professional named in the squad.

The young Seasiders fell to a 5-3 defeat in their Central League Cup group opener, with Ewan Bange, Emil Jaaskelainen and Nathan Shaw scoring Pool's goals.

“We were going to play some fringe first-team players and we were of the mindset that a lot of players that haven’t played will get some minutes," Grayson told The Gazette.

“But on Tuesday we saw Morecambe had a game in the EFL Trophy which meant they would field a young side in our game on the Wednesday.

“That changed my mindset that I felt that the players didn’t really need to play against a younger team where they might not have been challenged as much.

“We gave them a good session on Tuesday instead.”

The likes of Christoffer Mafoumbi, Rocky Bushiri, Nick Anderton, Michael Nottingham, Calum Macdonald, Callum Guy and Sean Scannell all played for the reserves last week in the 2-0 win against Tranmere Rovers.